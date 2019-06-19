2:30 p.m. update: A heat advisory is in effect for the Austin metro area until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when forecasters expect extreme heat and high humidity to combine and create conditions in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

Drink lots of fluids and stay where there is air conditioning and out of the sun. Wear loose, light clothing and reschedule outdoor activities for the morning or evening, forecasters said.

As of 2:30 p.m., temperatures at Camp Mabry, home of Austin's main weather station, reached 95 degrees with a heat index reading of 105.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Do we live in Central Texas because we love sweating? Why are we here? It will be so hot on Wednesday that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the afternoon in the Austin metro area.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures climb to a high near 97 degrees, forecasters said. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph through the evening.

Heat index values ranging from 108 to 111 are expected along and east of Interstate 35, mostly in the afternoon, forecasters said. A heat index determines how hot your body will feel outside by factoring in relative humidity with the air temperature.

It can feel hotter than what the thermometer shows because high humidity makes it harder for your sweat to evaporate, which is how your skin cools off on a hot day. Like today, for example.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. for Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Williamson counties. Be wary of an increased risk of heat illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay above 77 degrees at night when skies are partly cloudy, forecasters said.

According to the weather service's extended forecast, Thursday could be the first triple-digit day of the year:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100 and a heat index of 109. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 78. South-southeast winds blowing 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 93. South winds blowing 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77. South-southeast winds blowing 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., and a high near 93. South winds blowing 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93.