6:55 a.m. update: The westbound service road of U.S. 290 near Tuscany way in Northeast Austin has been reopened after a morning crash involving a Travis County sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The front of the deputy's vehicle was damaged in the crash and the other driver involved stayed at the scene, officials said.

Earlier: A Travis County sheriff's office deputy was hospitalized early Tuesday after a crash in Northeast Austin, officials said.

The crash happened between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Tuscany Way and westbound U.S. 290, said sheriff's spokesman Jay Wiles.

The westbound service road of U.S. 290 is shut down, he said.