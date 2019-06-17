Sen. Pat Fallon will be holding 12 separate town halls this week to update constituents on the 86th Texas legislative session as well as answer questions.

“When I originally ran for this seat, I pledged that nobody was going to work harder to earn the trust and support of voters here in North Texas, and these town halls continue to honor that pledge,” said Fallon. “Voters were very clear that they wanted true conservative representation in the Texas Senate. We listened, and now look forward to continuing to be a voice for those priorities.”

Sen. Fallon will meet with constituents at noon Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.