On 12 June, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gave a speech at George Washington University and an interview on CNN. Sanders, who seeks the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, put forth a host of policy proposals aimed at “achieving political and economic freedom in every community.”

This is a noble goal. What sorts of policies does Sen. Sanders have in mind?

Over the course of his speech and interview, he made clear he equates “political and economic freedom” with massive interventions into healthcare, higher education, and labor markets by the federal government.

Sen. Sanders is deeply confused.

Always and everywhere, government is coercion. An old saying, wrongly attributed to George Washington yet nonetheless containing much wisdom, expresses this best: “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence — it is force. Like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.” Given what a mess the federal government has made of healthcare, education, and labor markets already, it is certainly irresponsible to call for further tinkering!

Political and economic freedom are not secured by expanding government power. They are secured by restraining it. Constitutional self-governance can only be maintained when citizens refuse to be subjects—when they don’t let Washington plan their lives for them.

Sen. Sanders should spend less time extoling the supposed wonders of social democracy and more time learning what it means to be a free and self-governing people.

Alexander William Salter, Lubbock