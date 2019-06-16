8:20 p.m. update:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Hill Country and south Central Texas until 3 a.m.

The watch has been issued for 27 counties, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays counties. A thunderstorm warning also was issued for Lampasas County and Milam County until 9 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain may fall on the Austin area Sunday night and showers are expected to continue into Monday, forecasters say.

5:20 p.m. update: The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms closed in on the Central Texas region.

Forecasters said that damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and possible tornadoes are expected Sunday evening for most of south Central Texas. The storm system was expected to strike the Austin area around 10 p.m.

“We’re not expecting a widespread tornado outbreak, but the closer the thunderstorm comes, there could be areas along the front that create a brief spin-up — a really brief, really weak tornado,” said meteorologist Ethan Williams.

Hail is expected to be larger than 1 inch in diameter, and winds could range between 40 and 60 mph.

Sunday forecast for Austin: Happy Father’s Day! Sunday will be hot and humid, with some scattered thunderstorms east of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service.

For fathers headed outdoors, high temperatures will be around 93 with a 30% chance of showers, mostly after 1 pm. Heat index values could reach 102, meteorologists said.

Forecasters say the majority of the storms should stay in the coastal plains, but the storms will carry the possibility of gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain.

West Central and Central Texas may see thunderstorms later this afternoon that will then head south tonight into South Central Texas, forecasters said.

The evening and overnight hours carry the biggest threat of severe weather with a 50% chance of showers, accompanied by the possibility of damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Lows will be around 74, forecasters said.

The edges of storms earlier in the day will determine where these overnight storms occur.

Rain chances on Monday will likely hinge on how the storms move in the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s Monday, meteorologists said.

Most areas of the state should be dry Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the Hill Country.

Dry and hot conditions are likely Wednesday through the remainder of the week.

Here's what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92 and an overnight low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and an overnight low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97 and an overnight low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and an overnight low around 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98 and an overnight low around 77.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 96.