CEDAR PARK

Learn about Bell District

at Wednesday event

The city of Cedar Park will host “A Day in the Bell District,” an opportunity for the public to meet RedLeaf Properties, the city’s development partner in bringing Bell to life, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St.

Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Freebies and snacks will be available while attendees tour four zones of the Bell District: the social hub, restaurants/shops, the library and Bell Park. The event will feature a virtual reality tour of the Buttercup Natural Area, which will be transformed into Bell Park.

The free event aims to help residents get a sense for how Bell could feel, learn project updates and share input with RedLeaf Properties. The city and RedLeaf are working to finalize development agreements and project planning.

GEORGETOWN

City to measure

recycling participation

The city of Georgetown will count how many residents participate in the city’s curbside recycling program from Sunday through June 30.

The city reviews residential recycling participation each year to ensure the service is meeting the needs of the community. Staff will count the number of recycling carts at the curb and consider route or service changes needed to increase participation.

The participation rate in 2018 was 70.3%. Recycled materials are collected by the city’s solid waste contractor, Texas Disposal Systems, and processed at its Materials Recovery Facility in Creedmoor. TDS provides residents with single-stream recycling, requiring no material separation at home. The recovery facility processes more than 50,000 pounds of recyclable material per hour, including glass, cardboard, paper, aluminum and plastics.

No extra effort is required to be included in the count. Residents should place recycling carts at the curb on their regular recycling day during the count period.

For information, visit recycle.georgetown.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Howl at the moon Monday

at Barton Springs Pool

The Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Drive, will host its next Howl at the Moon event at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Every full moon, residents descend on Barton Springs Pool and howl at the moon. Attendance will be limited to 750 patrons.

Additional law enforcement will be on hand to assist with crowd control, and post-event evaluations will be available to determine opportunities for improvement.

Attendees will need to pay the standard Barton Springs Pool entry fee of $5 per adult.

AUSTIN

TruWest donates water

to Central Texas Food Bank

TruWest Credit Union recently collected and donated more than 16,000 bottles of water for the Central Texas Food Bank during a companywide event.

Credit union employees participated in a friendly competition between departments to surpass its goal. Branch locations collected cash donations, in addition to purchasing bottles of water, to buy additional cases to contribute to the group’s total. At the conclusion of the drive, employees also helped load the cases into donation trucks.

Branches in Austin will host a school supply drive in late summer.

GEORGETOWN

Tickets on sale

for Cattleman's Ball

Tickets are available for the eighth annual Cattleman’s Ball, which will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 to benefit the Gordon Logan family.

The gala will be at the Sheraton Hotel Georgetown, 1101 Woodlawn Ave., and will include dinner, wine, beer, live and silent auctions, poker, raffles and dancing.

Tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight.

For tickets and more information: williamsonmuseum.org/cattlemans-ball.

BUDA

Splash pad closed

Monday morning

The Green Meadows splash pad, at Green Meadows Park, 2357 Green Meadows Lane, will be closed Monday morning for routine maintenance.

The splash pad is expected to reopen sometime in the afternoon.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff