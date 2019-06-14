To the Editor,

On Saturday night of June first lightning from the thunderstorm knocked out the transformer near my house and caused a power outage for the neighborhood.

I noticed soon that power appeared to be back on around me, but that my power was still off. I tried to call Oncor repair facility, but I was unable to contact them on my cell phone. So I called the Sheriff’s dept. because I knew from past experience that I could depend on them.

When the deputy arrived he was able to contact Oncor, and they said someone would get the power on at 2:30 AM, which they did. However on Monday night, June 3, my power was off again. Oncor had it back on Tuesday.

When Deputy Mikewski was at my house, I mentioned to him that my self-propelled lawn mower was broken and I was way behind on some of my yard work.

It was a great surprise to me when four pickup trucks appeared at my house at 9 AM on Thursday, June 6th. The four men work at night for the Sheriff’s Dept. They volunteered to mow, trim, cut tree limbs and whatever it took to make my place look good again. One of the men’s wife also helped.

Their names are:

Tony Mikewski

Gabe Adams, Jr.

Miguel Almanza

Chad Raney & wife Kim Raney

These people deserve the highest praise the citizens of Waxahachie can give them

Charles Atchley, WWII Veteran, Waxahachie