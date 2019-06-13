An Erath County grand jury indicted 12 individuals Wednesday including a man charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Robert Wayne McGaugh, 48, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, is accused of driving to Stephenville in April to have sex with a 16-year-old high school student he met online.

He remains held at the Erath County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Other indictments include:

• Crystal Tenneil Banks for driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Max Juliano Ciambrano for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.

• Taylor Lynn Gedelman for driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Justin Michael Lioce for driving while intoxicated (with child passenger), a state jail felony.

• Alyssa Litwin for two counts of manslaughter, a second degree felony; four counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony; one count of aggravated assault, a second degree felony; one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

• Jason Grady Meadow for possession of a substance, a second degree felony, and carrying a weapon in a weapon free zone, a state jail felony.

• Clayton Andrew Miller for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Daniel Bernard Ogle for possession of a substance, a third degree felony.

• Billy Wayne Pound for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Julian Rey Tambunga for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Preston Dwight Walters for assault (family violence), a third degree felony, and driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.