Residents of Erath County and surrounding areas are invited to attend a free workshop for people caring for an aging family member in need.

Sponsored by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Dannelle LeBlanc, a certified senior advisor with CareGiver Transitions, will offer meaningful support, information, and resources for local family caregivers.

The program will take place from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Stephenville Senior Center.

This training is based on the concept of the "6 Stages of Caregiving,” an eye-opening concept developed by caregiving expert Denise M. Brown.

The 6 Stages of Caregiving include expectant, freshman, entrenched, pragmatic, transitioning and godspeed.

Participants will receive insightful information to help manage changing roles, purpose, and resource needs in each stage.

Register for this fee event by June 21 at www.CareGiverTransitions.com.