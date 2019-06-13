Flag Day is only one reason that June 14 is special in America. It is also a day that we honor those who hold special reverence for our national symbol, so much so, that these special Americans all pledged to die for that Flag if called upon.

Fittingly, June 14 also happens to be the birthday of the United States Army. Most of the Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 membership are veterans of the U.S. Army.

All veterans of the United States military, understand that the Flag of our country is not a mere piece of cloth but the embodiment of freedom, hope and opportunity. The meaning and principles are far older than the United States, as American Legion National Commander Alvin Owsley alluded to in 1923. “That piece of red, white and blue bunting means five thousand years of struggle upwards. It is the full-grown flower of ages of fighting for liberty. It is the century plant of human hope in bloom.”

Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 will conduct its annual proper flag disposable ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.

A reception with cookies and punch will be served by Auxiliary Unit 240 following ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

Take your old flags to your local American Legion post located at 801 East Washington Street or use the disposable flag box at Walmart.

When delivering to Post 240 seal in a plastic garbage bag or other container and leave at door entrance.