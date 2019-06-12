A woman accused of causing an accident that killed two young sisters in December has been indicted on eight charges.

An Erath County grand jury indicted Allyssa Litwin on Wednesday for two counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangering a child, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with a Dec. 3 accident that killed five-year-old Codie Sackett and nine-month-old Charli Sackett and injured their mother Carrie Sackett.

She is accused of texting and using Facebook while driving with an invalid license.

According to the DPS accident report, Carrie Sackett, 33, had just picked up her daughter Codie, a kindergarten student at Morgan Mill School at the time, and was heading home on U.S. Hwy. 281 just north of Morgan Mill when she was rear-ended by Litwin who was driving a Dodge pickup.

The collision forced Sackett’s SUV into oncoming traffic, and was then struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet pickup.

Both children died at the scene.

The official complaint against Litwin states that she was allegedly using her cell phone at the time the crash occurred and had deleted text messages to try and hide that fact from investigators.

A forensic examination of her phone reportedly showed that she sent her husband a text message at 3:30 p.m. and sent a series of Facebook messages at 3:31 p.m.

The complaint states that the first call to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office reporting the crash was made at 3:33 p.m.

Litwin reportedly admitted to an investigator on scene that she deleted a string of text messages immediately following the accident.

The complaint states that the officer said to Litwin, “Seems suspicious that you deleted the messages,” and Litwin replied, “Absolutely. I…I mean from your point of view I can completely see how that would be suspicious.”

Following the accident and public outrage over the children’s deaths, District Attorney Alan Nash released a rare public statement on the case.

“As district attorney, I generally do not comment in detail on pending charges. That being said, it is important for the drivers of Erath County to be warned that local prosecutors and law enforcement view cell phone use that takes one’s eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, as reckless,” Nash said. “The term reckless is significant because the law provides that operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner which causes death, bodily injury, or puts a child at risk, is criminal and will be treated that way.

“We should all be chastened by this horrific, completely avoidable catastrophe for the Sackett family and put our cell phones away when we are driving.”

Litwin remains free after posting a $160,000 bond.