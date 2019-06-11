The Cross Timbers Wine Association and the Glen Rose Downtown Association are hosting the Glen Rose Wine & Art Festival at Barnard’s Mill and the downtown square from June 20-22.

On Thursday, June 20, there will be a VIP dinner called Pairings on the Paluxy from 7-10 p.m. at Barnard’s Mill.

The public will park on the courthouse square and will be driven to Barnard’s Mill in a horse drawn carriage provided by Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company.

There will also be a silent and live auction during the dinner.

The silent auction will feature the works of talented painters and artisans around the Glen Rose area.

The live auction will include an annual membership to Squaw Valley Gold Course in Glen Rose, a $2,700 value; a round of golf on a private 9-hole course and lunch at well-known ranch in the Glen Rose area; and wine tasting and overnight stay at High Hope Ranch in Glen Rose plus two nights in a Spanish Villa Vineyard in Spain.

“There will be 12 shifts and 12 vineyards will be supplying the pairings so that means you can go to each vineyard and chef and get a different type of food and get a different type of wine and you can see the art,” said Kelly Harris, a promoter of the event.

Tickets for the VIP dinner are $125 a person or $800 for a table of eight. Tickets are good for two tastings of wine per winery.

As of June 5, over half the tables are sold.

On Friday, June 21, the event will be from 4-9 p.m. and on Saturday, June 22, the event will be from 12-9 p.m.

There will be musical performances throughout the entire event by Jeremy Lynn Woodall & The Grinders, Rowdy Richter, K3 Sisters, Thawind Mills, Cami Maki, and The Trials.

“We have two stages with music. The main stage will be up front of the courthouse and there will be an acoustic stage between the old Glen Rose Reporter and the museum. There will be music all day. It will alternate from stage to stage,” Harris said.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $35. Tickets are good for 24, one-ounce tastings from participating wineries/vineyards Friday and Saturday.

Participating wineries include Bluff Dale Winery, Bull Lion & Ranch & Vineyard, OG Cellars, Pemberton Cellars Winery and more.

A children’s area will also take place between City Hall and the Somervell County annex building.

Little Tiger Learning Center is sponsoring the bounce house, games and snacks. Parents can drop their children off for an hour, they will get a wristband that matches their child’s wristband, and the parents can go and enjoy the event. Dinosaur Valley State Park will also be hosting Painting with the Ranger.

The square will be closed off early Friday morning through Saturday evening. Public parking will be available at the Glen Rose High School parking lot.

A shuttle will run from the parking lot to the old jail to take attendees back and forth from the event and another shuttle will pick people up and drop them off at hotels in town.

Handicapped parking will be available at the United Methodist Church parking lot.

All proceeds benefit The Glen Rose Downtown Business Owners Association Revitalization Program and Somervell County Cancer Support Group.

“The thing I'm most proud about is that it has become a community event and everybody is taking ownership of it and pride in it. Our goal is to make this the premiere event in Glen Rose,” Harris added.

For more information about the Glen Rose Wine & Art Festival, visit glenrosewineandartfestival.org.