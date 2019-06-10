Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound entrance ramp from U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between 15th and Holly streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and watch for alternating ramp closures Tuesday and Wednesday night. The southbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the entrance ramp near Powell Lane will also be closed. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Nelms Drive and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right turn lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Flaggers will control traffic on the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Alternating frontage road closures at Oltorf Street in all directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating double northbound lane closures between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the Oltorf exit (No. 232) and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The northbound left two lanes and southbound left lane will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 183 and Norwood Park Drive from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until mid-June. Traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through June 21.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions as needed either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and may be reduced to one lane at times. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Texas 29 and RM 2243 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one northbound left lane between Texas 45 and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the RM 620 exit and Hesters Crossing entrance ramp will also be closed. Reduced to one lane in each direction between FM 487 and Bell County from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Exits 259 (SE Inner Loop) and 260 (RM 2243) from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Alternating single lane closures in both directions under FM 3406 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; the left lane will be closed both nights and right lane as needed Thursday night. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop. Only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound exits 199 (Posey Road) and 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed to through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The northbound right lane will be closed between York Creek Road and Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one right lane between York Creek and Posey Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey is closed until further notice.

U.S. 79: The left lane will be closed in both directions between Main Street and FM 685/Ed Schmidt Boulevard in Hutto from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: The southbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the I-35 North exit and follow the frontage road. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reduced to one northbound lane between Gardner Road and Smith Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between I-35 and Gessner Drive from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Texas 45 North: The east and westbound ramp to northbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Texas 71: Alternating outside lane closures in both directions over the Pedernales River bridge from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Reduced to one southbound lane between FM 685 South and Pecan Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating southbound closures between Blue Bluff Road and FM 973 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed across Howard Lane/Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) and right main lane will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Pflugerville Parkway and Cameron Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers ¾-mile east of U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 195: The southbound right lane will be closed between Texas 138 and FM 487 in Florence through Wednesday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

RM 620: Intermittent closures of all lanes in both directions west of Mansfield Dam from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Opossum Creek from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and some Saturdays throughout June.

FM 973: One lane traffic control with flaggers in both directions between Garden Grove and Thyone drives from 7 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police will assist with traffic control.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed between Doris and Bagdad avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1460: Reduced to one southbound lane approaching Teravista Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 2222: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Paradox Cove and Loop 360 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Camp Craft Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Blueridge Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Multiple closures on the frontage roads in both directions both sides of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Reduced to one lane as needed.

Blue Bluff Road: Alternating closures under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June 2019.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave and Eanes School roads until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive. Road expected to open before school resumes in August.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through Friday. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Fenelon Drive: Closed at Interstate 35 from 5 a.m. Wednesday to June 17. Detour via Rutherford Lane or Hermitage Drive.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane (Gregg Manor Road): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through June. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through June. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures at Interstate 35 in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

Stassney Lane: The eastbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through July.