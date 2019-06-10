Prosper Town Council member Meigs Miller won reelection to the Place 4 seat on Saturday.

Miller defeated challenger Steve Thomas by a margin of 59 votes in the runoff election for the seat. Miller received 587 votes, for 52.65% of the ballots cast, to Thomas’ 528 votes. The runoff was needed after neither candidate received 50 percent of the votes cast in the regular election last month. In May, Thomas’ 915 votes made up 38.58 percent of the votes cast, putting him slightly ahead of Miller’s 36.68 percent from the 870 votes he received, while challenger Rick McGrath received 587 votes for 24.75 percent.

Miller’s win means only one council seat changed this year, as it recently added Marcus E. Ray, who defeated incumbent Mike Korbuly for the Place 1 seat on the council during the recent May 4 election. Ray received 1,332 voted for 56.63 percent of the ballots cast to win election to the seat. Korbuly received 1,020 total votes from election day and early voting.

Also on the ballot last month was Mayor Ray Smith, who won another term in office in an unopposed race that saw him receive 2,372 votes.

In total, 1,115 voters cast ballots in Saturday’s runoff election, with 88 of those coming from Denton County early and election day voters, while the rest were cast in Collin County. Last month’s regular election saw 2,372 voters cast ballots with 236 of those coming from Denton County. The Early Voting Ballot Board will continue to process provisional ballots until Friday to determine whether they will be accepted or rejected, but those are not expected to change the outcomes of any of the races.

The council will canvass the results and make them officials during its meeting Monday at 7:30 a.m.