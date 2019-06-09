When Connor Queen stomped off the mound Saturday night, arms pumping, adrenaline flowing, Texas Tech might have sensed a sweep at hand in the NCAA Lubbock Super Regional.

Tech and Oklahoma State were tied 3-3 at that point, but Queen had struck out the side — all swinging — to end the seventh inning, and the Red Raiders had the thump of Josh Jung and Cameron Warren up to start the eighth.

Not to mention Tech has owned Oklahoma State for two years, and once those big bats did their work in the eighth, the Red Raiders had their long list of reliable relievers at the ready to close out and clinch another trip to the College World Series.

Ah, the road to Omaha's rarely that smooth, though, right?

And sure enough, Oklahoma State stunned Tech 6-5 with a wild last two innings, snapping the Cowboys' eight-game losing streak in the series. Make no mistake: The pressure's now all on Tech in a best-of-three that's tied 1-1 and headed for a Sunday finale.

The day before the super regional started, Tech sophomore right fielder Gabe Holt noted that he'd never lost to OSU, but made the perfectly rational observation that the Cowboys were bound to beat the Red Raiders again someday, and wouldn't this week be a terrible time.

That observation seems more prescient all of a sudden when all it takes is two bad outcomes — scratch that; one — to end the Red Raiders' season.

Not only do the Red Raiders have to get back on that horse and ride, but their relievers' minds have to be right after a flash meltdown. Dane Haveman, Clayton Beeter and Taylor Floyd are three guys who have given the team a lot more good than bad this year, and none had it on Saturday.

The Cowboys lived to play another day with two in the eighth and one in the ninth, off four relievers who each had a sub-3.00 ERA.

"I think I'd tell you we trust every one of these guys and we believe in them, always have," Tech coach Tim Tadlock said, "and that's not going to change based on one outing, so hopefully they'll get ready to go by tomorrow."

Working with a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Queen allowed the leadoff man on and then Haveman yielded a two-run homer to Cowboys power plant Colin Simpson.

And after the Red Raiders evened it back up in the top of the ninth, first Beeter and then Floyd couldn't harness his stuff. Beeter walked lead-off batter Noah Sifrit, then came out after starting 2-0 to the next batter.

On came Floyd, who threw 13 pitches, only two for strikes. Sifrit advanced to second, to third and then home, all on wild pitches. Oklahoma State being the home team at Tech's park, the last one ended it, a walk-off wild pitch.

Haveman gave up a homer for the first time this season, in 30 appearances covering 41 innings. The winning run belonged to Beeter, ending his streak of nine consecutive scoreless outings. Floyd was first-team all-Big 12 for a reason. He's been, for the most part, dandy with 79 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings.

But on this night, the three wild pitches he uncorked equaled his total beforehand for the season.

"It's just probably, more than anything, missing location bad enough where it's a tough pitch to block," Tadlock said. "He's a guy that when he learns to stay within himself and just execute pitches — maybe not try to punch every guy out, even though it's a situation where you needed to today, possibly — he's going to be a better pitcher."

The bullpen guys must get over it immediately, as every reliever at every level will tell you.

That's not all. Holt, Tech's sparkplug leadoff batter, jammed his hand going into first base in the top of the ninth and didn't go back out in the field for the bottom of the ninth.

As to the degree he's hurt ...

"That's a good question," Tadlock said. "He dinged it up pretty good, whatever happened. ... He came out because it was going to be hard to get in his glove, his left hand."

Taking into account the questionable status of Holt's hand and Dylan Neuse's return from a recent hamstring tweak, it's not been all smooth sailing at the top of the lineup. And now the back end of the bullpen goes haywire on what could have been a celebratory Saturday night.

So now Tech is back to work at 5 p.m. Sunday. To earn their two most recent trips to the CWS, the Red Raiders went loss, win, win to get by East Carolina in the 2016 super regional and win, loss, win to advance past Duke in the 2018 super regional.

So they've come through in this situation before.

No one said the road to Omaha was all smooth pavement.