Dunham returns with 'Passively Aggressive'

Jeff Dunham brings his comedy show "Passively Aggressive" to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium, 401 S. Buchanan St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Texas native Dunham is a globally recognized ventriloquist and comedian. He has starred in several television specials on Comedy Central and NBC and his latest special, filmed in Dublin, Ireland, titled "Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster" is available on Netflix.

Dunham’s previous stand-up specials include "Arguing with Myself," "Spark of Insanity," "A Very Special Christmas," "Controlled Chaos," "Minding the Monsters," and "All Over the Map."

Reserved tickets for the show are $53 each, plus fees, and may be purchased online at panhandletickets.com

Worship in Motion set for June 14

The Amarillo Together gala Worship in Motion, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

Artists, dancers, and ministries of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle will gather in the name of Jesus to worship as a community.

The proceeds of this event will go to establishing and supporting outreach activities for North Amarillo youth during the summer of 2019.

This event is sponsored by Sequence Enterprise Entertainment & Our Kids, a nonprofit organization, in a partnership with the Doxa Dance Ministry of Paramount Baptist Church.

General admission tickets are $16.50 each and available for purchase online at panhandletickets.com.

Asleep at the Wheel to perform at Starlight

Asleep at the Wheel will perform live at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Starlight Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

Texas native and 10-time Grammy Award-winning Asleep at the Wheel will bring its western swing, country and Americana sounds to the stage. The group has released more than 25 studio albums.

Some of the group's songs include "Take Me Back to Tulsa," "Dance With Who Brung You," "Nothin' Takes the Place of You," and many others.

General admission tickets are $18 (plus fees). Children 3 and younger are admitted free.

VIP tickets are available for $50 (plus fees), and include skipping the line, a special gift, private VIP viewing area, private VIP cash bar and a private restroom.

Reserved ticket tables are also available ranging from $25 to $80, depending on seating.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.prekindle.com

Heart of Amarillo Festival set for June 15

The Route 66 Heart of Amarillo 2019 Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 on Sixth Street, between Western and Georgia streets.

The annual festival features a car show, bike show, swap meet and more.

Car show entry fees are $25. Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the events. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Custom, Top 10, and five Peoples' Choice awards. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

Swap meet spaces are $25. Vendors must bring their own tent, tables and chairs.

For more information on the festival, car show or swap meet, call Dora at (806) 373-1427 or (806) 471-8021 or Ken at (806) 236-2957. Or email txivy@arn.net

All proceeds from the event benefit the Historic Sixth Street Association.

Panhandle Pride Festival set for June 23

The Panhandle Pride Festival, community celebration and picnic is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Memorial Park, 2501 S. Washington St.

The festival will include a variety of entertainment as well as activities for kids.

Some of the events include bouncy houses from Yiomara's Party Supplies; the Budweiser Girls; free Mom Hugs; a kids workshop and dunk tank sponsored by Home Depot; and yoga and dance company mini-workshops sponsored by GoHard Dance & Fitness.

Live entertainment includes: Texas folk rock songwriter Amy Coffman from noon to 12:30 p.m.; Ruff Cobb, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.; Lady Luck, 2-3 p.m.; presentation of the flags by drag queens, 3-4:30 p.m.; and Moon Dog, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

There will be food vendors on hand as well as a variety of other vendors.

For a complete list of vendors and more information, visit panhandleprideinc.org/festival-2019 or find Panhandle Pride on Facebook.

Koben Puckett Invitational set for July 6



The sixth annual Koben Puckett Invitational PBR will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th Ave.

After a life-changing injury at a PBR Classic in 2008, Koben Puckett's life went down a path that he had never imagined. He has since been on the path of pursuing recovery from a devastating spinal cord injury.

Since 2014, he hosts this annual PBR event in Amarillo. This event raises funds for the Press On Foundation, which gives scholarships to attend specialized spinal cord injury recovery therapy in Austin for individuals that are pursuing recovery from this type of injury.

Tickets for the event are $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger, plus fees. Premium reserved tickets are $20 and general admission tickets are $15.50, plus fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at panhandletickets.com or by calling Panhandle Tickets box office at (806) 378-3096, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets may also be purchased at any local United Supermarkets guest services desk 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

To read more about Puckett's recovery or to donate to the Press On Foundation, go to pressonfoundation.org