A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car on the frontage road of Interstate 35 in Central Austin early Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded at 7:48 a.m. to the 3800 block of I-35 North, near 38th Street, where they found the woman, described by medics as in her 40s. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries that were considered life-threatening, medics said.

Austin police, who said the driver remained at the scene, are continuing to investigate the incident.