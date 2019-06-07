Splashville is now open for the season and will play host to several community-oriented events starting with a Father’s Day tailgate on Saturday, June 15.

Families are invited to tailgate from 7-8:30 p.m. for $10 charge, then watch a movie at 8:30 p.m. for free. Regular movie admission is $3.

But that’s not the only fun Splashville has in store this summer.

On July 21, the water park will celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The city will provide the ice cream, residents can bring a topping and can get in the pool for free.

On Aug. 5-9, the water park will host shark week during regular business hours that will include fun-filled shark activities and crafts throughout the week.

Timber Ridge Church is hosting a summer movie series in the park and on Aug. 9, “How to Train Your Dragon” will be shown at Splashville.

On Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., the water park will host a glow 5k and swim. Registration is $25.

From 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 2, Splashville will host a doggie dunk where community members can bring their own dog and get in for free.

“We’ll do a doggie dunk, so we’ll close the pool to the public but let people bring in their pups and let ‘em splash around,” said Jennifer Basham, Parks and Leisure Services director.

Daily admission is $6.

On Mondays, Splashville has Monday Mania, meaning admission is a little cheaper at $3. For senior citizens 55 and older, admission is $3. The last two hours that the pool is open from Tuesday through Sunday, admission is $2 called the twilight fee. Children ages two and under get in for free.

Residents can also get season and family passes. For five visits, admission is $25 and for 10 visits, admission is $50. An individual season pass is $115, a family pass of four is $225, a family pass of five is $250 and a family pass of six is $275.

Swimming lessons are available in the mornings and water aerobics will take place in the evenings.

Splashville is open from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and from 12-7 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday.

“This summer we’re really trying to ramp up our programing and our events so in addition to just swimming every day, we’ve really got some fun stuff planned for everybody to enjoy from Father’s Day to the doggie dunk, just stuff we’ve never done before, so we can bring in different people to the pool and let them enjoy it,” Basham added.