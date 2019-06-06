CENTRAL TEXAS

IDEA schools to serve summer meals

IDEA Public Schools will participate in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option, which provides free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger during the summer months.

School cafeterias will serve breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon through Aug. 2. Participating campuses are IDEA Bluff Springs, 1700 E. Slaughter Lane; IDEA Montopolis, 1701 Vargas Road; IDEA Rundberg, 9504 N. Interstate 35, Austin; IDEA Pflugerville, 1901 E. Wells Branch Parkway; and IDEA Kyle, 640 Philomena Drive.

Students do not have to attend an IDEA school to receive meals, which will not be served the weeks of July 1-5 and Aug. 5-9.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Links forums to tackle health, STEM

The Western Area of The Links Inc. will host two public policy forums from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday as part of its 44th annual Western Area Conference.

The forums will be at the JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second St., and will address the topics of “The State of Black Women’s Health” and “The State of STEM/STEAM in Black America.”

AUSTIN

Nonprofits announce grant winners

Impact Austin and Girls Giving Grants have announced that Austin Bat Cave, Con Mi Madre, American Gateways, the Half Helen Foundation and the Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking are the recipients of grants from the two organizations.

Austin Bat Cave, Con Mi Madre, American Gateways and the Half Helen Foundation were given $100,000 by Impact Austin. Girls Giving Grants awarded $8,800 to the Refuge.

Impact Austin also announced that it will award a new social innovation grant at its meeting in November. Applicants for the grant must be a collaborative of two or more organizations working toward a common goal. The grant will be in the amount of $110,000 and will focus on identifying and funding work to advance equity for women and girls of color in Central Texas.

For more information about how to apply for the grant, email robin.loving@impactaustin.org.

ROUND ROCK

Pick up tips about garden irrigation

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will present information about proper irrigation during a pair of meetings.

Master gardener Walt Black will discuss how to design, set up and maintain an irrigation system for flower and vegetable gardens. His presentations will include photos and how-to demonstrations.

The meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St., and at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

CEDAR PARK

Library to screen films beginning Friday

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will screen films through June, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday with “Mission Impossible: Fallout.”

Other films to be shown will be: “Mary Poppins Returns” at 2:30 p.m. June 11; “Hotel Transylvania 3” at 2:30 p.m. June 18; and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at 2:30 p.m. June 25.

SAN MARCOS

Texas State to host talk on #MeToo, sexism

Texas State University will sponsor a community conversation about the #MeToo movement and sexism on Friday at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum, 131 N. Guadalpue St.

The Dialogues for Activism event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., and will feature a panel with an activist, a practitioner and a scholar to explore the issues in depth, followed by breakout sessions with participants.

Additional programs will take place June 14 and June 21, with the first looking at poverty and debt and the second focusing on mental health.

WIMBERLEY

Wimberley Book Festival arrives Saturday

The fourth annual Wimberley Book Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 RR 12.

The free event will include visits from local and Texas authors as well as a book drawing. It will be sponsored by Drop Everything And Read Texas, which hopes to raise funds for the library to hold a writing contest for students in grades 6-12.

Claim a ticket online at wimberley.bookfestival.network.

— American-Statesman staff