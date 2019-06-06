The problem doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

For the second time in a matter of weeks Stephenville police are investigating another incident involving skimming devices found at a local gas station.

The latest incident occurred Thursday at the CEFCO gas station located at 1499 W. South Loop.

“A gas pump technician located three skimming devices on three separate pumps,” states a release from the SPD. “The skimmers were removed, store management was notified and the police department contacted.”

Police are asking that the public notify the department if they suspect they are a victim of fraudulent charges on their credit or debit cards due to skimming at the CEFCO or any other business.

On May 21, the Discount Mart on W. Lingleville Rd. reported that a technician located two skimming devices.

“We are thankful for the immediate notification by these businesses and their technicians,” the release states. “The SPD is committed to notifying the public of skimming operations that are reported. We are working with affected businesses and victims to identify suspects and investigate these offenses.”

Here are a few ways the public can protect their information when filling up their vehicles.

1. If possible pay inside

2. Use pumps that can be seen by the clerk

3. Get a receipt

4. Use a credit card instead of a debit card if possible

5. Wiggle and manipulate the card reader. If it is not secure, tell the clerk.

6. Look to see if there is a seal and if it is broke, tell the clerk.

