Last week, special counsel Robert Mueller spoke for the first time during a news conference on May 29, and I was reminded of the power of the spoken word as well as those unspoken or twisted.

Mueller stressed how the “Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system” and that it deserves the attention of every American.

The one American who hasn't said a word about the Russian threat is President Donald Trump. He remains silent even after FBI Director Christopher Wray said Russia's 2020 election plans will be their “big show.”

Before Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen got the boot, she tried to alert the White House about the ongoing Russian threat to our elections, but she found it was like talking to a brick wall.

Unfortunately, she was told not to speak about those concerns around Trump because he equated Russia's meddling with the legitimacy of his election.

So, instead of this administration calling for a governmentwide strategy to protect our elections from foreign adversaries, they gutted a DHS task force for election security.

Our president's idea of election security seems to be stopping mythical people from changing clothes in the car so they can vote multiple times.

Trump also chewed the fat with his pal Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Trump said they didn't discuss the ongoing Russian interference, and he didn't warn Putin to stop meddling. Sometimes the lack of words speaks volumes.

Mueller's carefully chosen words also illustrated the stark difference between his presentation of their damning findings and Attorney General William Barr's misleading conclusions that wrongly exonerated Trump.

Mueller said, “I requested that certain portions of the report be released. The attorney general preferred to make the entire report public all at once.” But Barr waited weeks before releasing the report, allowing his dishonest conclusions to steep in the public sphere.

Barr understood that most people won't read the report, so his initial deceptive conclusions would mislead and confuse the public long after the report was released.

Mueller also explained why he couldn't charge the president. “The special counsel’s office is part of the Department of Justice, and by regulation it was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider.”

But Barr spoke with a forked tongue before releasing the report. He said Mueller didn’t consider that DOJ policy when he decided not to charge the president with obstruction.

Mueller said that Trump was not exonerated from obstruction, but Barr nevertheless pronounced Trump innocent. Mueller said, “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so.” But they didn't say so.

The decision on whether Trump obstructed justice wasn’t Barr’s to make, the report was intended to go to Congress.

Mueller said, “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.” That's Mueller-speak for, “Congress here's the evidence, now begin impeachment inquiries.”

We need to hear from witnesses, but Trump, who says he's totally exonerated, refuses to allow people to testify. Why? If you're innocent, wouldn't you bus in people to speak?

Trump and his Republican protectors in Congress are shouting “case is closed” because they know how powerful people's stories are, and how hard that is to cover up.

America's been waiting for Mueller to testify in person, but he might not. He said, “the report is my testimony.” So if you want to hear Mueller speak more, read the report.