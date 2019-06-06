Two Erath County residents are poised to launch challenges against State Representative J.D. Sheffield next year.

Local businessman Cody Johnson, owner of Twisted J Live, told the E-T Thursday that rumors about his candidacy are true.

“I am definitely running for state rep and I will talk more about my platforms and plans in the coming weeks,” he said.

Johnson, 51, is a lifelong resident of Erath County. He and his wife Luann have three children.

Johnson, however, may not be the only local making a run for state rep.

Forty-two-year-old local attorney Shelby Slawson has also established a campaign committee for a potential run. She told the E-T on Thursday that she plans to release more information about her possible candidacy in the coming days.

Slawson and her husband Joe Don have two daughters.

If she decides to run this will not be Slawson’s first bid for public office. She ran for Erath County judge last year and lost against Alfonso Campos in a runoff.

Meanwhile, Sheffield says he will seek another term.

“This past legislative session was one of the most productive we have had in recent history. As a budget writer, I am in a position of leadership in the House, which has made it possible for me to fight and deliver for the communities of our district. This past session, we achieved major school finance reform that will bring millions more in state dollars to the schools in our district and reduce the burden on local property taxpayers. We also achieved real property tax reform,” Sheffield said. “Next session will be just as vital to rural Texas. Redistricting will eliminate many rural house districts and lump rural counties in with the state’s growing suburbs and cities. More than ever before, we need a representative with the power to stand up for rural, protect our district’s counties during redistricting, and keep fighting for our rural schools, hospitals, economies and way of life. I have considered it a great honor and blessing to serve our district and I look forward to running for another term in office.”

Official filing begins in November. The Republican primary will be held March 3, 2020.