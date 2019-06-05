AUSTIN

Sticker-free parking

system being tested

Austin Transportation is testing out a new parking system that allows people to use pay stations without having to return to their vehicles, where, rather than print out a receipt that needs to be attached to the vehicle’s windshield, the pay station will prompt the user to enter their license plate number.

The sticker-free parking system has started testing this week in a small area near Butler Shores. The pilot will include select pay stations on Jessie, Josephine and Sterzing streets; Butler Road, Toomey and Barton Springs roads; and Lee Barton Drive. Austin Transportation has placed signs near the updated pay stations to alert people of the new system and how to use it.

The sticker-free parking system works by keeping track of a vehicle's license plate number and associated time purchased rather than relying on time stamped receipts. Parking enforcement officers then refer to the license plate and the system's database when out in the field. No personal data related to the license plate numbers will be stored.

The testing period is anticipated to last about three months, at which point Austin Transportation will evaluate whether to expand the system to other locations.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Workshop on Thursday

for Loop 360 project

The Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Austin will host a public workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday with information on the Loop 360 at Lakewood Drive/Spicewood Springs Road Project.

The workshop will be at Westover Hills Church of Christ, 8332 Mesa Drive. The project team is seeking feedback on proposed improvements, which include removal of the traffic signals from the Loop 360 main lanes at Lakewood Drive, Spicewood Springs Road and Bluffwood Drive; construction of overpasses with nonsignalized U-turns in both directions at Lakewood and Bluffstone drives; and new shared-use paths and sidewalks.

A virtual workshop will be available Thursday though June 21 at loop360project.com.

BUDA

Ascension Seton

opens new health center

Ascension Seton on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its new health center, at 5235 Overpass Road.

The Ascension Seton Health Center Buda offers comprehensive, multispecialty patient care close to home for families in Hays County. The 20,000-square-foot center is home to 15 specialists and 60 support staff.

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility and remarks from local officials.

GEORGETOWN

Caring Place to celebrate

its 34th anniversary

The Caring Place will celebrate its 34th anniversary with a sale at its two stores Friday and Saturday to help support its mission to provide basic human needs to people in the community.

The Shops at the Caring Place, at 200 Railroad Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Second Helping, at 3700 Williams Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

In addition to the sales, both stores will have drawings Friday and Saturday.

BASTROP COUNTY

Animal Center to host

bicycle ride fundraiser

The Austin Animal Center will host its Ride for the Rescues fundraiser at 9 a.m. Sunday at Buescher State Park, 100 Park Road 1E, Smithville

The ride is about 25 miles on Park Road 1C to Bastrop State Park, and is open to all levels of cyclist, though there are a few steep hills. There will be no support or gear wagon.

The suggested donation is $25 in cash or check at the event. Reservations are requested at bit.ly/RidefortheRescues2.

JONESTOWN

'Crazy Rich Asians'

to be shown in park

The city of Jonestown will screen “Crazy Rich Asians” for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Fireman’s Park, 18314 N. Park Drive.

In addition to the film, Mayor Paul Johnson and Police Chief Paul Taylor will provide city updates, and the city will provide concessions. Attendees may also bring a picnic and cooler, but glass is not allowed in the park.

Rounders Pizzeria and Quetzal’s Restaurant will provide free soda, water and candy bars.

