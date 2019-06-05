The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member AAMCO Total Car Care with a ribbon cutting. AAMCO is a locally-owned and independent center that provides automatic/manual transmission repair and rebuilding, clutch service and replacement, advanced computer diagnostics, complete brake service and more. The AAMCO team understands that unexpected car care can impact regular monetary budgets and is dedicated to working with clients to find a financing program and payment plan that meets individual needs. AAMCO Total Car Care is located at 189 N. Floral Street.