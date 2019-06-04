Jonathan Davis, a defensive back on a stingy Dallas South Oak Cliff defense last season, made an oral commitment Monday night to Texas Tech.

South Oak Cliff lists Davis at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds and as both a safety and cornerback. As a junior last season, he was credited with 50 tackles, including 27 solos, and six passes defended, including one interception.

The Golden Bears finished 11-1, losing to state champion Aledo in the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs. South Oak Cliff recorded five shutouts and allowed 8.2 points per game.

The year before, South Oak Cliff went 9-3. Davis was credited with 36 tackles, including 20 unassisted with two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Davis announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Twitter.

He is known to have scholarship offers from 14 programs, according to Rivals and 247Sports recruiting sites, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas and Purdue. Within the state, Houston, North Texas and Texas Southern also have offered him scholarships.