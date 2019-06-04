A man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatality in January is back behind bars following two recent arrests.

Justin Schrader, 24, was arrested May 31 and charged with public intoxication after an alleged altercation at Twisted J Live with his girlfriend.

Schrader bonded out of the Erath County Jail, but was back behind bars Tuesday, charged with assault/family violence.

Authorities took to social media on Tuesday after Schrader failed to turn himself in.

“He was supposed to turn himself in two days in a row. He was supposed to talk to investigators on Monday but didn’t show up,” Sgt. Investigator Ben Moore with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office told the E-T. “He agreed to turn himself in at 8 a.m. (Tuesday) but he is a no-show. The county and the police department are working together to apprehend this guy.”

Shortly after the story was posted to the E-T’s Facebook page, Schrader posted a photo of himself in front of the Stephenville Police Department with the caption, “Where y’all at????? I’m here like I said I would be? Y’all are 2 minutes late.”

Readers were quick to point out that Schrader was at the wrong department; he was expected to turn himself in to the sheriff’s office.

Renee Brown Thomspon wrote, “Way to be there Justin, however the statement being reported shows it’s coming from the sheriff department. Maybe you should go there as well. Hope everything works out for the best for you.”

Schrader has a lengthy criminal history. He was charged with public intoxication in 2012, 2013 and 2017, and racing on a highway and evading arrest in January 2018.

In January, he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with an accident on Morgan Mill Road that claimed the life of 40-year-old Stephenville resident Susan Silvia.

Her passenger, 38-year-old Randy Dickey, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.