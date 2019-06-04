Higher education professionals from across the United States and around the world will descend on Lubbock Tuesday through Friday for the Thomas H. Olbricht Christian Scholars Conference, hosted at Lubbock Christian University.

With this year’s theme being “Pursuing Wisdom: Goodness, Truth, Beauty,” participants in the conference will hear from speakers and scholars ranging from various disciplines. Tim Perrin, president of Lubbock Christian University, said this annual conference gives these educators the chance to share scholarly pursuits with one another.

This conference does not only focus on theology, Perrin said. The fact that all academic disciplines are represented is what is unique about the conference.

“It’s a wonderful intellectual feast of presentations and sessions in every discipline…,” Perrin said. “…Folks who are interested in the intersection of faith and reason and want to think about those things and present their findings in their discipline around topics relating to faith and reason.”

The conference has been hosted each year since 1981, Perrin said. Every fourth year, the conference host university changes from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Conferences in the past have been hosted at other universities including Pepperdine and Abilene Christian.

Perrin said hosting the conference is a great opportunity for Lubbock and for the university as a whole.

“We want to do this because we want to serve higher education, especially our part of Christian higher education,” Perrin said. “We also think it will help advance our reputation and will help grow LCU’s influence in the academy for good and always looking for ways to shine the light in a good and healthy way, not on us, but on the truth and the work that is happening in higher education.”

While the conference is for academics and educators in the higher education world, many events are also open to the public, Perrin said, including a lecture from John R. Erickson, author of the “Hank the Cowdog” series and Lubbock Christian University alumnus Nathan Dahlstrom, author of “Wilder Good,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Cardwell Welcome Center.

Members of the community can also hear from David Brooks, a columnist for the New York Times and a political commentator, as the conference’s headlining plenary lecturer at 11 a.m. Friday in the Collier Auditorium in the Talkington Center for Nursing. This lecture is free and open to the public.

The conference will also offer entertainment options including a taping of “The Tokens Show,” a radio-style variety program that combines music with interviews and commentary, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the McDonald Moody Auditorium. Tickets for this show are $20 at the door and online at lcu.edu/tickets.

Students at Lubbock Christian University will also be involved in the conference as they perform the production, “The Gospel According to Jesse” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the theatre of the Christian Development Center.

Written by Norman Bert, a professor of playwriting in the School of Theatre & Dance at Texas Tech University, this play will be an opportunity for participants in the conference to see the intersection of faith and the arts present a powerful message, Perrin said.

Bert wrote the play in 2007 as part of a sabbatical project, researching and writing a play about poverty in the South Plains region. He said the story of Jesus in the Gospels related to his story of Jesse, a homeless man who is born into poverty.

“There’s lots of religious connections within the play,” Bert said. “But, it’s very much about social problems surrounding poverty.”

Bert said it is important for participants in the conference to see the play because of the concern about the poor and homelessness shared by Christians and people of other religions. For the local community, this play raises awareness about the problem of homelessness and poverty in the region.

“We have piles of wealth in this town,” Bert said, “But we have a lot of poverty.”

Perrin said the conference has been formative for his faith as well as professionally. He hopes that people will have the same experience that he has had in past conferences.

“I hope this will be an opportunity for renewal and refreshment,” Perrin said. “People will see that the idea of being a serious intellectual and being a serious person of faith, being a serious Christian, that those things not only are not in conflict with (each other) but they complement … and advance each other. They allow us to ask the really hard questions and give us a framework for understanding the world.”