Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas is hosting a summer reading program for kids in preschool and primary grades on first and third Thursdays of June, July and August.

Reading time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., kicks off with The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Thursday, June 6, and will feature fun activities and a snack.

Program events also are planned June 20, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. The museum is closed, Thursday, July 4.

The W.K. Gordon Center, located in historic Thurber, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Exit 367 on Interstate 20 between Fort Worth and Abilene. For more information, visit www.tarleton.edu/gordoncenteror the museum’s Facebook page.