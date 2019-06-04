A man out on bond and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatality in January is wanted again by authorities.

Justin Schrader was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication after an alleged altercation at Twisted J Live with his girlfriend.

Schrader bonded out of jail, but is being sought again by authorities for assault/family violence.

“He was supposed to turn himself in two days in a row. He was supposed to talk to investigators on Monday but didn’t show up,” Sgt. Investigator Ben Moore with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office said. “He agreed to turn himself in at 8 a.m. today but he is a no-show. The county and the police department are working together to apprehend this guy.”

Schrader has a lengthy criminal history. He was charged with public intoxication in 2012, 2013 and 2017, and racing on a highway and evading arrest in January 2018.

In January, he was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with an accident on Morgan Mill Road that claimed the life of 40-year-old Stephenville resident Susan Silvia.

Her passenger, 38-year-old Randy Dickey, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.