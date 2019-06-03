Stephenville High School’s Class of 2019 was launched — 243 strong — into the wild Friday night with a ceremony before a capacity crowd in Tarleton State University’s Wisdom Gym.

Two key highlights of the evening included the top-ranked students, valedictorian Lauren Beaty and salutatorian Kaylee Dahl, delivering their commencement speeches.

Beaty plans to attend Baylor University and major in science as part of her premed track to attend medical school.

Dahl also plans to attend Abilene Christian University and study biochemistry before moving on to medical school.

The rest of the top 10 of the class in order of GPA ranking included Abigail Quirl; Bailey Sanderford; Dillon Shumaker; Devon Roeming; Mason Castleberry; Kendra Roberson; Mitchell Deckard; and Victor Lumbreras.

Beaty noted during her speech that she had decided when she was in the fourth grade that her goal in school was to be the class valedictorian.

“A mentor of mine once told me that ‘when we stop dreaming, we start settling and become immobile.’ Complacency is one of the most detrimental characteristics of our society, so I urge you to keep dreaming. As Michael Scott said, ‘The only time I set the bar low is for limbo.’ “Whether you are going off to trade school, college, the military or into the workforce, never stop reaching and working for extraordinary things. When we pair that ambition with hard work, each of us can accomplish amazing feats.

“Andy Bernard said, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.’

“Graduates, we are in the good old days. We have so much to cherish now, along with so much to look forward to in the future. Don’t waste this precious time, for it will never come again.”

Dahl stated in her speech:

“We have cultivated lifelong friendships and embraced and discovered unexpected ones along the way. We have faced obstacles that threatened to crush us, laughed until we cried, overslept, underslept, and become professional, strategic procrastinators. By being here today, it is clear that all of our hard work and stress has paid off. We did it! On the way, we were touched by amazing friends, inspirational teachers, and people who have shaped us into the young men and women we are today. With our own unique personalities, we are now moving on with our lives to bigger and better things.”

Class officers for the 2018-2019 school year included Cody Storrs, student body president; Mason Castleberry, class president; Travis Wayland, class vice president; Bailey Sanderford, class secretary; Dylan Garber, class treasurer; and Abigail Quirl, class reporter.