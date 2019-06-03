A person was hospitalized early Monday after a shooting in downtown Austin, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Red River Street, which is near the intersection with Sixth Street, around 3:50 a.m. The person's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

#APD Officers are on the scene of a reported Shooting at the 600 Blk of Red River St. 1 subject was transported with non-life threatening injuries. No further info at this time.#WC6

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)June 3, 2019