25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The number of state and federal prison inmates climbed to a record 948,881 last year, almost triple the 1980 figure.

50 years ago:

AUSTIN - The regular session of the 61st Texas Legislature, marked by passage of minimum, law and order and teacher pay legislation and controversy over a one-year budget, adjourned at 4:14 p.m. Monday.

75 years ago:

The first concert of the summer school band at Texas Technological College has been set for Tuesday night at 8:45 o'clock on the lawn east of the textile engineering building on the college campus.

100 years ago:

Farmers are offering $5.00 per day for wheat shockers and $3.25 per day for cotton choppers in Collin County. Labor is reported to be vary scarce.