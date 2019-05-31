MINERAL WELLS - A 20-year-old Lipan man is dead following a two-vehicle accident about 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 281 at the intersection of FM 4 in southern Palo Pinto County.

A preliminary investigation from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by 27-year-old Brenda K. Hopper of Mineral Wells, was traveling south on US 281 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound 1998 Honda Accord as the Chevrolet attempted to turn left onto FM 4.

The driver of the Honda, Jace M. Hollingsworth, 20, of Lipan, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hopper was transported by ambulance to Palo Pinto General hospital with undisclosed injuries.