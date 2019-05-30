Things were atwitter at Westbank Library earlier this month. A local celebrity was visiting, and not just any celebrity, but the library’s favorite kind—an author.

On May 15, local mystery author Karen MacInerney visited Westbank Library, where the Mysteries and More Book Club was excited to discuss her latest Gray Whale Inn mystery, “Claws for Alarm,” published last year.

MacInerney was a gracious guest, noting that, as a mother of two, she’s frequented the library for years and has even written parts of several books on the library’s couches and window seat.

“I’ve borrowed thousands of dollars’ worth of books here,” she said, “and I’ve paid thousands of dollars’ worth of fines.”

But MacInerney wasn’t just there to talk about her book. Commenting that she’s more interested in discussing the process of writing than the finished product, she filled the audience in on how she got started as a writer.

Although she’s always wanted to write—she grew up on Nancy Drew and Miss Marple and has been writing since she was about 12 years old—she hasn’t always been a professional mystery writer. She came very close to getting her PhD in biology and also spent time in public relations and advertising. When she found herself writing a press release on the anniversary of electrical tape, she knew it was time for her to move on.

Writing books was something she’d always wanted to do, and she realized “since the only things stopping me were fear and resistance, I pushed right through, and I’ve been writing ever since.” When her children were small, she’d get a babysitter a few times a week and go to the Starbucks next to Barnes & Noble on Loop 360. (Raise your hand if you miss that place! Me too!) She sat in a comfy chair in the corner and set a goal for herself: She would write 20 double-spaced pages in a spiral notebook before she would allow herself to browse the shelves of Barnes & Noble. It was there, after writing her page requirement, that she picked up a Susan Wittig Albert book and counted the number of words on one page, multiplying it by the number of pages, to calculate the word count she should shoot for in her first book, “Murder on the Rocks.” (This was in 2003, before everything was so Google-able.)

MacInerney’s series range from cozy mysteries to suburban private eye to supernatural suspense. And even though she’s grateful for all her readers, she reminisced about seeing her son reading one of her paranormal romances when he was young, chuckling over the funny parts. Worried he’d see the steamy scenes, she swiped it from his hands and told him, “You’re not allowed to read that. Not ever.”

Even now, with over 20 books under her belt, she says writing is still tough. On hard days, she relies on her writing friends to bolster her spirits, to help her to not feel isolated in what can be a very isolating line of work, and to do writing sprints with her to get the words flowing.

“You just have to keep going,” she said. She believes that writers need to have faith. “You jump off a cliff every day and just hope there’s gonna be land under your feet. And the next day, you jump off a cliff again.”

So, what can we look forward to seeing from MacInerney in the future? Right now, she’s starting “a paranormal mystery, which has some fun challenges (magic!).” She also has plans to try a series set in England or France because she loves getting to explore new places and ideas. “I think setting is one of the most important elements I consider when I’m putting a series together. When I fall in love with a place and find myself fantasizing about living there, I know I’ve got a great setting.”

Despite writing murder mysteries, she sees herself as an optimist who wants to contribute uplifting stories to the world. She’s interested in capturing a sense of place and community, exploring why people do what they do, and how people come together when things get difficult. As she puts it, “Murder is just a plot driver.”

Maureen Turner Carey is a public services and PR librarian at the Westbank Community Library District.