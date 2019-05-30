Dairy MAX, your local dairy council, is pleased to announce Nicole Koke of Dublin, as one of the organization’s three scholarship recipients for 2019.

Each year, Dairy MAX awards multiple $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors or undergraduate students. Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX’s vice president of industry image and relations, said the program is one of their most worthwhile investments.

“Dairy farm families rely on the strength of their community,” McKinzie said. “By continuing our commitment to higher education, but opening up the requirements for degree programs, Dairy MAX continues to better serve the dairy farm families and their communities within our region, increasing impact and further strengthening the positive role dairy has beyond the fridge.”

A senior at Lingleville High School, Koke plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study international business and pursue her passion for leadership and administration. While there, she hopes to start a dairy judging team and join the dairy science team. After graduation, she wants to start a career in dairy mating services.

Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of scholastic achievement, leadership and involvement in agriculture.

“Dairy farmers have a passion not only for their land and cows, but also the community,” McKinzie said. “Supporting future industry and community leaders through this scholarship program is a great way to invest in the future success of dairy farmers and rural communities.”