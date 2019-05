Selden’s homecoming will be held on Sunday, June 30, at the community center. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last through mid afternoon. Lunch will be at 12:30.

Bread, drinks, ice, paper goods and plastic ware will be furnished. Attendees should bring a covered dish, old photos, news clips and their memories.

The school, built in 1913, was converted to the community center after the last school closing in May 1959.

For more information, see “Selden Reunion” on Facebook.