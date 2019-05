Patty is a Chihuahua Terrier mix about 1-2 years old up for adoption at the Erath County Humane Society.

“She needs human attention and will stick to her person like velcro,” said Diane McCoy, executive director of the ECHS. “Patty is loving, but very sad. She would do great with someone that’s home a lot and has time to spend with her.”

Patty needs to be the only dog in the home with a good fence. She is microchipped and crate and kennel-trained.