Many will agree that after a stressful day, there’s nothing better than cuddling up with your pet to relax and unwind.

And that’s exactly what Dublin resident Lyndi Hanna thought when she and her Australian shepherd Annie started Annie’s Therapeutic Companions, a non-profit volunteer-based organization consisting of pet partners, certified animal assisted therapy teams.

Hanna founded the organization in 2013 after she lost her Aussie a couple of months before she found Annie as a puppy.

“I just started basic training and had little kids run up to her and squeezing on her and she was perfect, totally fine and excited the whole entire time,” Hanna said. “It was actually something I wanted to do for 10 years before; I just didn’t have the right animal for it. She had exactly the personality. Once we started to get into more places like the hospital, I started having people coming up to me going, ‘How do I do this? I would like to become a part of this.’”

Hanna began doing research and with help from a mentor group in Waco, she was able to start Annie’s Therapeutic Companions.

“It was just something that God went, ‘Here. You know what you’re doing. You know how to train dogs. You know how to train people to train their animals. You would be really good at this and this is where I want you,’” she said.

Hanna and Annie go into schools, nursing homes, hospitals, fire stations, police stations and visit hospice patients.

“We try to do anything outside of the box from just your typical more comfort therapy where we’re just visiting with people to actually doing goal therapy where the kids are working hands on with her,” she said.

Annie’s Therapeutic Companions is located in Dublin and will travel to Stephenville, Hamilton, Hico, Comanche and De Leon.

There are four registered dog and human teams and one miniature horse team.

“I have a location in Plano and Mansfield that is pediatric therapy and it’s all special needs kids. Basically, we try to further our skills so that way we can bring it to the community here,” she said.

Hanna uses the miniature horse to help the kids with their motor skills.

“We use textured brushes with the kids. They’ll sit there and learn how to braid a mane and tail. I have paint pens that are actually made for dogs and horses and they’ll sit there and write their name on the horse and then we have horse paint and glitter paint, so you can imagine it gets messy, but these are kids that have trouble holding things properly so we teach them to hold the brush like a pencil and how they’re going to actually use it,” she said. “Kids that are in braces, they have a hard time standing for a long period of time and this pushes them to want to do as much as they can for as long as they can, so it’s lot of fun,”

To obtain an animal therapy license, individuals have to be tested in two different ways: predictable and complex.

“Predictable is just very quiet, predictable environments that are just easy going like a nursing home. Complex is basically a bomb proof force. We’re ready for whatever runs our way, so that is why we go into the ER, the ICU, we go into the locked units, we work with a lot of the autistic kids and special needs kids in that situation,” she said.

Hanna also uses Labrador retrievers and Labrador retriever mixes, but she says any breed can be used for therapeutic purposes.

“Any breed is good at this, they just have to have the right personality for it so it is not specific breeds; it all comes to personality,” she said.

To learn more about Hanna and Annie, visit anniestherapeuticcompanions.org or email Hanna at anniestherapeuticcompanions@gmail.com.