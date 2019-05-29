Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical Grease on June 7-July 7, 2019, at the historic Granbury Opera House.

According to Samuel French, “Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding ‘Burger Palace Boys’ and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking ‘Pink Ladies’ in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their ‘Summer Nights’ as the rest of the gang sings and dances . . . recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. “

The 1971 musical was made it into a motion picture in 1978 with the film starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Eve Arden, Frankie Avalon, and Sid Cesar.

Performances times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There will be a special holiday matinee on Thursday, July 4.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.

Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students and children.