Accusations of financial mishandling, increased staff, inflated salaries, undervaluing retail property, lack of communication, poor advertising – there are numerous grievances lobbied at the Crouch Foundation by their lessees.

“When Ann passed away, she had many properties. She operated those properties and they were income producing. She ran this place for … years and the Crouch Foundation couldn’t do it for 14 months," said Renee Deaver, of Renee Deaver Art, of Arts in the Sunset.

Deaver has rented space at the center at 3701 Plains Blvd. for 3 1/2 years. She said she knew the late Crouch and thinks she would have handled things differently, were she still alive.

“She never would have (wanted tax exemption). The only part she wanted to make nonprofit, she did and that was (Amarillo Art Institute). She was highly intelligent, an excellent businesswoman – if she had wanted this to be nonprofit, she would have made it that way, and she never did,” she said. “Ann would have paid the taxes.”

On Thursday, May 23, James Beckham, Crouch Foundation board president, announced that the 47 artists currently occupying the center would have to leave the premises. Beckham also said the foundation intends on selling $14 million in properties from Crouch’s estate, which would result in a $6.1 million tax bill. Though they say they haven’t received individual eviction notices, tenants will have to vacate after the last scheduled First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 2 so the foundation can reapply for tax-exempt status from the IRS.

“Who’s going to be here (in August)?” Deaver asked. “They told us immediately after (the last scheduled First Friday Art Walk), the lights will be turned off.”

“You may have until the end of August, but you’re not going to have any lights to (move) in,” Deaver’s husband Denny added.

“And the doors will be locked, and nobody has keys,” said BJ Smith, of B.J. Smith Studio.

Surprise

The announcement was particularly shocking to the artists because many of them recently renewed one- and two-year leases this spring.

“It is hard to just get evicted right after you’ve signed leases,” Deaver said. “We didn’t see it coming, we were totally blindsided.”

“We’ve had our legs knocked out from underneath us,” said Melissa Haney, co-owner of Melissa Haney Art. “I’m pretty hacked off right now.”

Haney and her husband Kris moved into Arts in the Sunset in March and signed a two-year lease.

“They were telling us all their wonderful plans, how bright the future was for this place,” she said. “We thought we found a home. I guess we were naïve because we just took them at their word."

It’s a sentiment shared by other artists at the center.

Aimee Mouw rented space 106 at the center in 2009, before she moved into the Panhandle Art Center, where she was a member artist for eight years. She and her husband Tim recently moved back into the center; they signed a two-year lease and spent $5,000 on cleaning and readying Galerie d’Aimee for its May 3 debut.

“We wouldn’t have poured the money that we poured into this had we known that I would only get a month before this happened,” she said. “They knew this place was in trouble, they had a lot of the artists here sign new contracts in April, they watched us renovate this gallery -- day after day and night after night -- and I have a hard time believing that they just … realized they were going to have to get rid of all the galleries.”

“We’re not sure how to feel. There’s a lot of sadness, some anger, there’s bitterness for some people, too,” said Chris Rogers, owner of Eclectic Perspective. “It’s heartbreaking because there are so many of us who have become family. It’s sad to see all of these dreams be crushed.”

Rogers and her husband Jim Gilbert have rented a space at the center for over two years. They were formerly in a different studio, which they lost when the CF converted it to the Horizons West Event Center.

“(At the ArtsFest, Beckham) talked about how ‘We’re going to grow the center and make it an art destination,’ and now look where we’re at?” Gilbert added.

Just Mother’s Day weekend, CF hosted Amarillo ArtsFest, an event meant to showcase Amarillo’s talent pool in all art mediums and drive more traffic to the facility.

What’s in a name?

“They changed the name and never asked anybody, never said a word, just changed the name. That’s the way they’ve done everything,” Smith said.

“It used to say, ‘The Galleries at Sunset Center,’ and when the foundation came in, they took the word galleries off of it,” Aimee said. “Arts in the Sunset, to me … that doesn’t sound like what it is. We have to wonder if maybe this plan was in the works long before we knew about it. It’s curious.”

“Not everybody gets emails, not everybody knows about events, not everybody knows details of events -- I think that was a big frustration for everybody,” said Stefani Williams, co-owner of the Piddle Place. “They have always had very poor communication.”

“We had personal contact with (Crouch) and with the people here (now), you never know what they’re going to say,” said Kenneth Wampler, of Ken’s Art Studio & Gallery.

What would Ann do?

“They say their job is to do whatever her will said to do, and they’re not doing that,” Denny said. “They contradict themselves; they didn’t follow her will.”

“They were to operate the properties as income producers and use that money to run this place,” Renee said. “She said in … her will, ‘the foundation is for the pets, the ranch and the tenants care of the commercial property, so as not to interrupt their lives and businesses in anyway.’”

“Memorial Day weekend has always been tough for us because we’ve lost so many friends in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere,” Tim Mouw, US Marine Corps ret., said, “so to have this piled on top of it, this is a whole new level of mourning on Memorial Day weekend for us.”

“None of this is what Ann had in mind,” Aimee said, “She would never want us to be kicked out of here.”

“Everything is different now,” said Tong Steinle, owner of Tong’s Art Studio and Gallery. “I feel like every time I talk to the Crouch Foundation, they always ask for money – money for the utilities, money for the rent.”

“They spent all this money building new galleries, they built big walls running down the center of two galleries and then they keep the doors locked so you can’t go in and look at (the art),” Smith said.

“(Beckham) kept talking about, ‘When you’re digging a hole, you have to stop digging,’ -- they’re the only ones digging,” Renee said accusingly. “They let us know about it repeatedly (that) they spent $30,000 on new plants. They hired nobody to water them, (so) they all died. (Then they spent) thousands and thousands of dollars to replant them; now they have a girl who comes by and waters them.”

Save the Center

An outpouring of expression has been shared on social media in the wake of the CF’s latest announcement.

A page has been created on Facebook -- Save the Sunset – to draw attention to the artists’ plight and hopefully find a desirable resolution.

“It’s a loss for the community; for us to share art with the community and the loss for us as a community of artists,” Aimee said. “That was part of Ann’s dream – to have all of these artists under the same roof, supporting each other and collaborating.”

“We’re waiting for that 11th hour rescue,” Renee said.

Aimee added, “We need a knight in shining armor. I really, really hope that something comes together in the community for us.”