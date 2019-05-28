Texas gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.03/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.16/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today. The national average is down 6.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.69/g, unchanged from last week's $2.69/g.

San Antonio- $2.33/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.36/g.

Austin- $2.45/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.48/g.

"With the summer driving season kicked off, gasoline prices have continued to moderate with nearly all areas off their 2019 high water mark with more declines on the way," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the next 90 days may see some bumps in the road here and there, most motorists will be greeted with prices under $3 per gallon for a majority of the summer while the West Coast will see continued relief and prices likely above the $3 mark for most of the summer, but under the $4 levels we saw in the last month. Overall, the biggest risk factors for rising gas prices this summer: unexpected refinery outages mainly in challenged areas like the Midwest or West Coast, a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, and any rise in Middle East tensions, mainly between the U.S. and Iran. Otherwise, expect this summer's gas prices to be similar but lower than they were last year."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.