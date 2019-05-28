Registrations are now being accepted for the 19th annual Dublin Lions Club Irish Stampede June 8 honoring National Dairy Month.

The Stampede is a 10-5-2K race starting on North Park Street in Dublin alongside the Dublin Library on a marked course. The 10 and 5K races start at 7:30 a.m. followed shortly after by the 2K.

Registration can be completed online by going to www.racedayeventservices.com or picking up an application at a number of local businesses.

Registration is open thru June 1 online and can be done the evening before the race or the morning of the race from 5:30 a.m. to the start of the race.

Those involved in the dairy industry are major sponsors along with the Dublin Economic Development and Dublin Bottling Works along with many other area businesses.

A special medal for the race awarded to the first 200 finishers and each person registered will receive T-shirt designed by Judith Riola.

Cash awards will be given to top finishers in a number of categories along with Dublin Bottling Works drinks and engraved milk bottles.

A number of milk products including Core milk will be available for runners.

Proceeds from the race will help fund various Lions Club projects including buying eye glasses for children and helping fund the Lions Camp in Kerrville and many other local projects.