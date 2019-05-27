Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road near the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Flaggers will control traffic on the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Various northbound closures between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights; the right lane will be closed Tuesday and traffic reduced to one lane Wednesday night. The Oltorf exit (No. 232) and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The left lane in both directions will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights, and the center lane will be closed as needed starting at 11 p.m. nightly. Alternating closures in both directions as needed between U.S. 183 and Rundberg Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and the southbound Exit 241 will also be closed. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Wonsley Drive and U.S. 183 will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday; detour via Wonsley Drive to Georgian Drive south to U.S. 183. The northbound right lane and various ramps closed as needed between Holly and 15th streets from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Flaggers will control traffic on the southbound frontage road between William Cannon and Chaparral Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Reduced to one southbound left lane between Dean Keeton and Sixth streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The frontage road in both directions will be closed just north of St. Johns Avenue from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; follow marked detours. Reduced to two lanes in each direction between U.S. 290 and Rundberg Lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until mid-June; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through June 7.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one northbound lane between Texas 45/Louis Henna Drive and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; the Hesters Crossing entrance and RM 620 exit (No. 252) will also be closed. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road across Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, reduced to one lane Wednesday night. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road south of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard for 500 feet from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The main lanes will be closed in both directions for about 10 minutes between Bud Stockton Loop (County Road 312) and Ronald Reagan Boulevard (County Road 237) for a one time rolling closure between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop, and only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The left lane will be closed in both directions between York Creek and Centerpoint roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Alternating northbound closures between York Creek and Centerpoint from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

U.S. 183: The turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road will be closed as needed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The southbound right turn lane at Manor Road will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday to June 28. The southbound left lane will be closed between Manor/Springdale Road and 51st Street from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday; there will be rolling closures in all lanes in this area during these hours as well. The northbound exit to westbound U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; detour via the Manor Road exit and follow the frontage road. The northbound right lane will be closed between Bluestein Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to two lanes between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 until further notice.

Texas 45 North: The east and westbound ramp to northbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; use other ramp and follow the frontage road to I-35.

Texas 71: Reduced to one lane in each direction at Pedernales Summit Parkway for ½ mile east from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The westbound right lane between U.S. 183 and Riverside Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and the exit will also be closed; use Montopolis Drive exit and return. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The southbound Parmer Lane exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and the southbound right main lane will also be closed. The northbound left lane will be closed across Howard Lane/Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The southbound left lane will be closed across Howard Lane/Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers at U.S. 183 for ¾ mile east from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas 195: Alternating closures in both directions between Texas 138 and County Road 244 in Florence from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Opossum Creek from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and some Saturdays through June.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

FM 1460: Alternating closures in both directions between Industrial Avenue and University Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Reduced to one southbound lane approaching Teravista Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

FM 1626: Various closures in both directions between Leisurewood Drive and Bear Creek from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Flaggers will help control traffic at Onion Creek from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Flaggers will help control traffic at Mustang Creek from 6 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between U.S. 79 and Texas 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June (except Memorial Day).

RM 2222: The eastbound right lane will be closed at River Place Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Walsh Tarleton Lane and Blueridge Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Beaver Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Flaggers will control traffic as needed at Eanes School Road and at Camp Craft Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Alternating closures between Chisholm Trail and North Mays Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday nights (reduced to one lane Thursday night).

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24. Detour via Walker Street or Ponca Street.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 7. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice; detour provided.

Howard Lane (Gregg Manor Road): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through May; detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through May; detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice; use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Manor/Springdale Road: Various closures in both directions at U.S. 183 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Posey Road: Closed east of Transportation Way from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Closed west of Coffee Road from midnight until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

River Place Boulevard: The northbound right turn lane will be closed at RM 2222 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

SE Inner Loop: Alternating closures in both directions at FM 1460 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August; detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 starting 9 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 through May 28; posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August; detour via Bolm Road.