The highly-anticipated Moo-La Fest is almost here with the fun beginning Thursday at Stephenville City Park.

With 15 hot air balloons, a carnival, food trucks and live entertainment, there will be plenty of fun for the entire family.

“Things are falling into place so well and I am very happy about that,” said Julie Crouch-Smith, manager of the city’s Tourism and Visitor Bureau.

There will also be 14 food trucks including Cajun Cowboy Boilers, Mad Chow, Dippin’ Dots, Hons Noodles and Vero Gelato to name a few.

Residents can enjoy the live music and balloon glow for free, but arm bands for the inflatables will be sold for $15 per day or $39 for an unlimited three-day pass. Tickets to the carnival are $1 each or 20 for $22.

Tethered rides on a hot air balloon will cost $25 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under.

“The tethered rides go up 40 feet and back down,” Crouch-Smith said. “One of the most thrilling things to see will be the balloons taking off in unison on Saturday morning.

“This will be a wonderful event for our community and a nod to our dairy heritage.”