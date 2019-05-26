Editor's Note: Due to a computer virus, reports for Potter County are unavailable at this time.

DISMISSALS

Randall County

Randall County 251st District Court

Karen Sue Bradley. April 8 and April 11, 2018. Two counts of fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items, enhanced. Both dismissed May 10.

James Brian Allmond Jr. Two charges: (1) Sept. 21 – theft of property, more than $2,500 / less than $30,000 and (2) Oct. 4 – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both dismissed May 10.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Elizabeth Carly Ocanas. June 19, 2016 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 1.

Andrew Jerry Martinez. Aug. 26, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 1.

John Ardington Sheffield. Sept. 19 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 1.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Allyse Desiree Evans. July 23, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed April 29.

Donald Raymond Sutton III. March 29, 2018 – Criminal trespass. Dismissed April 29.

Bradley Deshawn Duvall. July 7 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed April 30.

Alina Rae Moody. July 30 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 1.

Crystal Moreno. July 22 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed May 2.

Dustin Shane Ketter. Nov. 13 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed April 30.

Christopher Santellano Herrera. Dec. 11. – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 2.

Note: No acquittals or revocations were reported for the week of May 26.