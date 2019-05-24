The city of Canyon recently added some soul to its landscape with the opening of Family Soul Food restaurant Tuesday.

"I saw the potential here; they never had a soul food place in Canyon, so why not?" said Todd Barnes. "This is a great community. The people love to eat out, and we love to serve them."

Barnes and his mother Vicky Tharpe may have changed cities -- relocating from Amarillo -- but not the recipes and service they've become known for.

"We'll be very successful because we'll always keep God first," Barnes said. "We continue to make sure every customer is happy and satisfied with their meal."

Words like home-cooking, backyard, and down south are adjectives customers use to describe the sustenance at Family Soul Food restaurant.

"It's cooked with love (like) grandma's cooking or great-grandma's cooking," Barnes said.

"People from all walks of life are coming in and enjoying some home cooking," Tharpe added.

The larger parking lot and dining area have made it easier to welcome a larger crowd.

"They've been very, very patient with us in these few days that we've been open," Barnes said. "They really appreciate good cooking and us not rushing their food. As long as it comes out delicious and right, ain't no complaints."

"I came for the soft opening last week and it was still just as wonderful," said Debra Clifton, a long-time customer. "We had the catfish and shrimp and it was so good -- the catfish was so fresh."

Clifton, of Canyon, said she is happy to finally have a soul food restaurant in her city.

"I love that they are here," she said. "I'm supporting them 100 percent."

Tharpe said their reception in Canyon has been a blessing.

"Canyon has really welcomed us with open arms," she said. "We still have lots coming from Amarillo and (now) Hereford, Happy, Tulia -- they're coming from everywhere.

"They've shown up and shown out."

Tharpe has done no formal advertising for the restaurant -- word of mouth and social media have kept customers walking through the door.

"God has been good," she said. "We continue to be blessed, and as we are blessed, we'll bless others."