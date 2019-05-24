AUSTIN

City announces

Memorial Day closings

City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Trash, recycling and yard trimmings collection for Austin Resource Recovery customers will remain on schedule.

The Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads and the Austin History Center will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Recreation and senior centers, the Elisabet Ney Museum, O. Henry Museum, George Washington Carver Museum, Dougherty Arts Center, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, Asian American Resource Center and the Old Emporium and Bakery will be closed Monday.

The city's year-round aquatic facilities, golf courses and tennis centers, Zilker Botanical Garden and the Austin Nature and Science Center will be open regularly scheduled hours Memorial Day. View city pool hours at austintexas.gov/pools.

HAYS COUNTY

Memorial Day events

on Saturday, Monday

The Hays County veteran services office hasreleased a list of area Memorial Day events.

A flag placement, sponsored by the American Legion and local Boy Scouts, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the San Marcos City Cemetery, 1001 RR 12. The Wimberley Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road.

The Kyle VFW Post 12058, 103 Front St., will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday.

The San Marcos Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hays County Veterans Memorial at the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive. The American Legion and VFW Dripping Springs Memorial Day Program will be at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 130 E. Mercer St.

In addition, Hays County offices will be closed Monday to observe the holiday, and Commissioners Court will not be held Tuesday.

GEORGETOWN

City announces holiday

closings, pool schedule

City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Closures include the Georgetown Municipal Airport, the Animal Shelter, City Hall, Public Library, Light and Water Works, Municipal Complex, Municipal Court, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Safety Operations and Training Center, the Recreation Center and Tennis Center.

The visitor center, at 103 W. Seventh St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243 will be open normal hours Monday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All seasonal outdoor pools will open Saturday-Sunday but will close Tuesday through Thursday. The Village, River Ridge and Williams Drive pools will be open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday. The Tennis Center Pool will be closed Monday. The Outdoor Play Pool at the Recreation Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday but will be closed Sunday through Thursday, and will reopen for normal hours May 31.

The splash pads at San Jose Park, 1707 San Jose St.; downtown, 816 S. Main St.; and Rabbit Hill Park, 1109 Blue Ridge Drive, are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 30. The splash pad at Garey Park is open daily during park hours through Oct. 31. The Garey Park splash pad closes 30 minutes prior to park closing.

HUTTO

American Legion Post

hosts 5K Saturday

The Richard A. Oman American Legion Post 302 will host its Memorial Day 5K Walk for Vets & Kids’ Dash at 8 a.m. Saturday at Fritz Park, 400 Park St.

Proceeds will help fund the programs and services of the American Legion post in support of veterans, military families, youths and community.

The cost is $20 for adults, $15 for current service members and veterans, $10 for youths and $40 for a family of four.

To register: goo.gl/VXWfKj.

EAST AUSTIN

Blackshear Elementary

to get $10,000 donation

Blackshear Elementary School, at 1712 E 11th St., will receive a $10,000 donation from Builders Care Austin on Friday to benefit the school’s after-school tutoring program.

Builders Care Austin, the charitable giving arm of the Austin Infill Coalition, worked with the school’s principal, Rick Garner, and learned that the school was losing $10,000 in after-school tutoring funding this year due to shifts in the neighborhood median income.

FORT HOOD

Visitors to cemeteries

must call ahead Sunday

Families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, and visitors must call 254-287-3130 to access the areas.

No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits. Range operations will have guides available to assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m.

Signs will be posted along roads giving directions to the cemeteries. Roads that may be used are East Range, Hubbard, West Range and Owl Creek roads.

