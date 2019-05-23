The Texas Senate gave final approval late Wednesday to legislation lifting a cap on the number of armed school marshals allowed in public schools.

However, two Senate-passed bills that would have allowed school marshals to carry guns anywhere on campus, even when they're in the presence of students, got a chilly reception in the House, where they died in committee.

It was a mixed outcome for advocates of marshals, state-trained teachers and administrators who are allowed to bring a gun to school.

Because the two carry-anywhere bills did not get House approval, marshals will continue to be required to store their handguns in a safe or lockbox when they have "regular contact" with students.

Supporters of removing the restriction said it would impede marshals in the event of a shooter, placing students in danger. Opponents said mistakes by armed marshals, who are not as well-trained as law officers, would place students at risk.

One of the now-dead Senate bills would have allowed marshals to carry concealed handguns, the other would have allowed concealed or open carry in a holster.

The measure that passed this session — House Bill 1387, approved 20-11 by the Senate after a 93-50 vote in the House — would let school districts and open-enrollment charter schools determine how many marshals to deploy on each campus.

Current law limits schools to one marshal per 200 students or one marshal per classroom building.

The bill does not require school districts to have a marshal program.

"This will allow school districts to decide for themselves what works best for them in order to keep their students safe," said Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the Senate sponsor of HB 1387.

Many Democrats opposed the change, arguing that increasing the number of guns in schools could put more students at risk and make it difficult for law enforcement to identify a shooter while responding to an attack on campus.

Efforts to loosen restrictions on school marshals came in response to the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School that left eight students and two substitute teachers dead.

HB 1387 next goes to Gov. Greg Abbott, a supporter of the school marshal program. The legislative session ends Monday.