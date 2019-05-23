Stephenville’s Farmers Market is expanding its offerings by inviting vendors to sell their handcrafted items alongside those selling produce, flowers and other traditional items.

“We are inviting vendors to sign up now and new ones will have to submit an application for approval,” said KayLee Pemberton, president of the Stephenville Downtown Merchants Association. “We are trying to grow the event and create more options for residents by offering things like handmade floral arrangements with unique vases, art, woodcarvings, paintings, wooden signs - anything that is made by hand and is unique.”

The next Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 1, at the downtown plaza.

The event is held on the first Saturday of every month through November. Vendors can sign up for one market for $15 or the entire season for $60.

Applications can be obtained by emailing Stephenvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

For more information call Celeste Raitz at 254-977-2553.