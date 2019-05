The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Studio CHROMA with a ribbon cutting. Studio CHROMA is a women's salon focusing on color. Services include shampoo/style, cuts, blow outs, highlights, full color, balayage, ombre, color correction, extensions, prom updos, deep conditioning, waxing and more! Owner Patty Winters strives to bring hair goals to life and create walking masterpieces. Studio CHROMA is located at 250 E. Washington (across from Fuzzy's Taco Shop).